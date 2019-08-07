The first case of West Nile Virus in a human in Tarrant County for 2019 was confirmed Wednesday, public health officials say.
The case is in northwest Tarrant County and is the mild form of the virus, often referred to as West Nile Fever, according to Tarrant County Public Health.
Officials said symptoms of West Nile Virus could include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. Patients usually recover on their own, even though the symptoms can last for weeks, according to Tarrant County Public Health.
No further details were released to protect the patient's identity, officials said.
How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites
- Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
- DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
- Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.
It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.