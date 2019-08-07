A blood-engorged female Aedes albopictus mosquito feeding on a human host, 2001. Under experimental conditions the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian Tiger Mosquito, has been found to be a vector of West Nile Virus. Aedes is a genus of the Culicine family of mosquitoes. Image courtesy CDC/James Gathany. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

The first case of West Nile Virus in a human in Tarrant County for 2019 was confirmed Wednesday, public health officials say.

The case is in northwest Tarrant County and is the mild form of the virus, often referred to as West Nile Fever, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Officials said symptoms of West Nile Virus could include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. Patients usually recover on their own, even though the symptoms can last for weeks, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

No further details were released to protect the patient's identity, officials said.