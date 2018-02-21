Denton County Reports Ninth Flu-Related Death

Denton County health officials confirmed another flu-related death Wednesday, the ninth death in the county for the 2017-2018 season.

The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise and be a serious health threat and Denton County health officials advise three preventative steps to protect the community’s health.

First and foremost, officials said the best way to protect yourself and family from the flu is to get vaccinated. The annual flu shot and flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Second, officials recommend that if you start experiencing symptoms -- fever, running nose-sore throat, cough, muscle aches and headaches -- visit your doctor immediately. Antiviral medications are the second-line defense to the flu, can help you recover quickly, and can prevent hospitalization with the flu.

Third, officials suggest taking everyday actions to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough and sneeze, avoid contact with people experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home when you feel sick, and continually wash your hands.

Denton County Public Health said taking these everyday steps will help not only prevent the flu but also prevent other viruses.

To date, there have been 116 flu-related deaths in North Texas this season including 69 deaths in Dallas County, 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, nine in Denton County and one in Parker County.