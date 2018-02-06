Dallas County Health Officials Forming Flu Task Force

Dallas County health officials are putting together a task force to help combat the flu. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

There have been 54 flu-related deaths so far this season in Dallas County, and acting Health Director Ganesh Shivaramaiyer told county commissioners Tuesday that the flu-related deaths are spread evenly across the county.

However, ICU hospitalizations for the flu have been higher in southern Dallas County, which is one area the task force will target.

The task force will coordinate the county's response to the flu, and health officials plan to push the adult flu vaccine at existing children's clinics, as well as set up mobile clinics in outlying areas to help get more people vaccinated.