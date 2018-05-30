Held by a pair of tweezers, one of thousands of mosquitos trapped by Los Angeles County Vector Control officers at their lab in Lakewood where they are catagorized and shipped to a lab at UC Davis to be tested for West Nile Virus on 07/27/2004. (Photo by Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Dallas County Health and Human Services says mosquitoes trapped in Irving have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The insects were trapped in the 7-5-0-6-2 ZIP code and are the first positive samples of West Nile virus in Dallas County this season.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported this season and no spraying of adulticide has been announced in response to the positive sample