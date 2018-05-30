Dallas County Health and Human Services says mosquitoes trapped in Irving have tested positive for West Nile virus.
The insects were trapped in the 7-5-0-6-2 ZIP code and are the first positive samples of West Nile virus in Dallas County this season.
There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported this season and no spraying of adulticide has been announced in response to the positive sample
How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
- Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
- DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
- Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.
It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.