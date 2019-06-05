CPR Classes Offered While You Wait at DFW Airport

Looking for something to do while you're at DFW Airport waiting for your next flight?

Travelers can now learn how to save lives through CPR training classes that will now be available at Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday in Terminal E.

The American Heart Association and Oncor Electric are launching the interactive kiosks, which will teach travelers hands-only CPR in about five minutes.

The American Heart Association says every year more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen at places like airports, casinos and sporting facilities.