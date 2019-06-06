Arlington ISD Offering Free Summer Meal Program

Arlington Independent School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children, ages 1 through 18, without charge.

In a press release, AISD said, "meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service."

Meals will be provided weekdays starting June 7 through June 28 at various elementary schools.

Junior high school sites will begin serving meals on June 11 through June 24. Sam Houston High School will begin serving meals on June 6 through July 26, and other high schools will begin serving meals on June 4, ending the second week of August.

No registration of any kind is needed for children to receive the free meals.

Click here for a list of locations, days and times. For more information, call AISD at 682-867-7880.