5th Grader Dies From Flu; School Superintendent

Classmates and teachers in Coppell are mourning the loss of a 5th grader, Jaxon Campbell.

He was a student at Austin Elementary School.

Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt said Campbell died December 27, after getting the flu.

The latest flu report in Dallas County shows there have been four flu-related deaths, and no pediatric deaths yet.

The school district said in a statement, “At this point, we know that Jaxon had the flu, though the confirmed cause of death is still pending.”

CISD said it will offer counseling and bereavement support services to students and staff when they return on January 6, 2020.

CISD describes Campbell as: A fun-loving, sweet, and outgoing boy, who was known for his kindness, energy and sweet smile. He loved sports, especially football and basketball, and being with his friends and family, especially his younger sister. He will be missed terribly, and the memories of him as a vibrant, fun-loving child should be cherished.