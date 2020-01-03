Coppell

5th Grader Dies From Flu; School Superintendent

By Yona Gavino

By Yona Gavino

coppell isd administration
NBC 5 News

Classmates and teachers in Coppell are mourning the loss of a 5th grader, Jaxon Campbell.

He was a student at Austin Elementary School.

Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt said Campbell died December 27, after getting the flu.

Health Connection

Get connected to a healthier life.

Dallas 1 hour ago

Children’s Medical Center to Keep Trains

Denton County 3 hours ago

Denton County Reports First Flu-Related Death of 2019-2020 Season

The latest flu report in Dallas County shows there have been four flu-related deaths, and no pediatric deaths yet.

The school district said in a statement, “At this point, we know that Jaxon had the flu, though the confirmed cause of death is still pending.”

CISD said it will offer counseling and bereavement support services to students and staff when they return on January 6, 2020.

CISD describes Campbell as: A fun-loving, sweet, and outgoing boy, who was known for his kindness, energy and sweet smile. He loved sports, especially football and basketball, and being with his friends and family, especially his younger sister. He will be missed terribly, and the memories of him as a vibrant, fun-loving child should be cherished.

This article tagged under:

CoppellFluHealth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us