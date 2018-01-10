3 Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Tarrant County

Questions about the flu are popping up online just as fast as the virus is spreading. NBC 5 health reporter Bianca Castro answers some of your most common flu questions. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

Officials with the Tarrant County Health Department are reporting three flu-related deaths.



This marks the first flu-related deaths in the county of this flu season.

Information about the deceased patients has not been released.



In Dallas County, 18 people have died of the flu, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season nationwide is far worse than what they saw last year at this time.

Last year, 12 states had widespread cases, but this year there are 46. More than 400 people have died from the flu around the country.



While the flu shot isn't always effective, doctors say if you catch the flu and have had the shot the symptoms may be less severe.