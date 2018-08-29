Can Your HOA Stop You From Composting & Saving Water? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas Outdoors

Taking a journey through local outdoor adventures

Can Your HOA Stop You From Composting & Saving Water?

By Daniel Cunningham

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Can Your HOA Stop You From Composting & Saving Water?
    Kye R. Lee | The Dallas Morning News
    Salvia greggii in a garden of a water-saving native-plant landscape. (Kye R. Lee/Staff Photographer)

    With record-breaking heat and drought conditions, gardening in North Texas is a challenge in itself. But in some neighborhoods governed by homeowners associations, gardeners have faced additional constraints when attempting to save water and drought-proof their landscapes.

    While HOAs offer benefits of increased property values and neighborhood attractiveness, most have landscaping rules that require a certain aesthetic standard. These standards often restrict the type of plant material, sometimes even to plants not well-adapted to the Texas climate.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices