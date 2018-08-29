Can Your HOA Stop You From Composting & Saving Water?

With record-breaking heat and drought conditions, gardening in North Texas is a challenge in itself. But in some neighborhoods governed by homeowners associations, gardeners have faced additional constraints when attempting to save water and drought-proof their landscapes.

While HOAs offer benefits of increased property values and neighborhood attractiveness, most have landscaping rules that require a certain aesthetic standard. These standards often restrict the type of plant material, sometimes even to plants not well-adapted to the Texas climate.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.