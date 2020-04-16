McKinney

Woman, 93, Confirmed Thursday as the 11th COVID-19 Death in Collin County

County confirms no new cases Thursday, records 284 recoveries so far

A 93-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions is among the latest to die after contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Offiicals with Collin County Health Care Services said the woman, whose name is being withheld due to privacy reasons, died at her home. 

"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with this lady’s family and friends," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "We mourn together with them at the loss of their loved one."

As of Thursday, CCHCS reported 494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 284 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 21 hospitalized.

Thursday's death marks the 11th death reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.

