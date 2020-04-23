Walgreens Opens Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 in Fort Worth

Walgreens will operate a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Fort Worth starting on Friday, April, 24.

The testing will be outdoors at 8600 Camp Bowie West Boulevard where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee patients' self-administration of the test.

"Testing plays a critical role in evaluating our re-opening strategy and I am grateful Walgreens has stepped up to help us test more residents and ultimately help our community move forward," said Mayor Betsy Price.

Testing is available by appointment only seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To schedule an appointment, individuals must first visit Walgreens.com/coronavirus to complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility.