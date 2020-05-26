TX Waterparks, Food Courts, Adult Rec Leagues, Driving Schools Next to Reopen

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is continuing to Open Texas by allowing even more businesses to reopen this week, including water parks, driving schools and mall food courts.

The governor expanded a proclamation issued earlier this month that will allow a number of other Texas businesses to resume operations beginning this Friday.

On the amended list of places allowed to reopen are dining areas in food courts inside shopping malls, but also water parks, adult recreation leagues and driver education programs.

Water parks can open Friday, but must only do so at 25% capacity the normal operating limit. Any gaming centers or arcades inside the water park must remain closed for now.

Six Flags said on Tuesday that their parks, including Hurricane Harbor, would reopen only when officials said it was safe to do so and that they would open with lowered capacity well below normal levels. Six Flags went further, and said all guests musts adhere to new health safety protocols at all parks which also includes wearing masks that cover the mouth and nose. In light of the governor's announcement, Six Flags said they're getting their waterparks ready and will announce soon when they will be ready for guests.

On Sunday, May 31, adult recreation leagues can once again begin practices but games cannot begin until June 15.

Driver education programs can resume operations immediately.

Food court dining areas can also immediately begin allowing people to sit down and eat, though malls are encouraged to designate a monitor to ensure health and safety practices are followed in the food courts. Among those practices are including limiting table capacity to six people and keeping tables six feet apart as well as sanitizing tables and chairs after each use and ensuring no condiments are left on the tabletops.