Two North Texas Postal Workers Have Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The growing list of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Texas now includes two U.S. Postal Service workers. They are employees at the Tyler Main Post Office and the North Texas Processing and Distribution Center in Coppell. The Coppell location is not open to the public.

U.S. Postal Service Spokeswoman Carol Hunt confirmed the positive cases and provided more information by email.

“We believe the risk is low for employees who work at both the Tyler Main Office and the North Texas Processing and Distribution Center, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available,” the statement said. “There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.”

Customers who are ordered to stay in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic are counting on the U.S. Postal Service and other delivery people for essentials like medication and food.

A U.S. Postal Service worker was seen in Oak Cliff Friday wearing gloves and a mask as she delivered mail. She said she is healthy, but declined to give her name or be interviewed.

Representatives of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) have said the agency has been slow to provide workers with protective gear. A Dallas union source said many employees have provided their own masks and gloves.

At the Dallas Main Post Office Friday, social distancing lines were posted on the floor but counter clerks had no masks or shields to block them from customers who may carry corona virus.

The Postal Service statement said workers are being told to tell customers to keep their distance.

“We continue to demand that the Postal Service provide the equipment and cleaning supplies we need to do our jobs safely,” APWU Industrial Relations Director Vance Zimmerman in a post this week on the union website.