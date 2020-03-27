Donald Trump

Trump Issues Order in Effort to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators Under Defense Production Act

Donald Trump durante una conferencia de prensa.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump implemented the Defense Production Act, meaning the federal government can require private businesses to accept contracts to produce items needed in a time of war/crisis. In this case, Trump said he would have General Motors produce ventilators to be used by hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

"Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," Trump said in a statement. "GM was wasting time.  Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives."

Some, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have urged Trump to implement the Defense Production Act earlier. Until now, Trump said he believed the private sector could fill the gap and provide needed equipment.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 3 hours ago

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

“It can’t just be, ‘Hey who wants to help? Let me know,’” Cuomo said on Monday. “We need to know the numbers of what we need to produce and who is going to produce that and when.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpcoronavirusGENERAL MOTORS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us