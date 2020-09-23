coronavirus

Texas Tops 15,000 COVID-19 Deaths

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

The death toll from the coronavirus in Texas surpassed the 15,000 mark Wednesday as the total number of deaths across the U.S. topped 200,000, by far the highest in the world.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,977 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 135 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Health officials say there have been more than 719,000 confirmed cases in Texas so far. The death toll stands at 15,129.

The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

