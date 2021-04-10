covid-19 vaccine

Texas to Get Fewer Doses of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The state will be getting 350,000 fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use next week

Texas expects to receive fewer vaccine doses for use next week because of production problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state health officials said Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said more than 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be shipped to providers across Texas. The state will be getting 350,000 fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use next week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told states to expect smaller weekly allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month because the batch did not meet quality standards.

Nearly 31% of Texas’ population has been given at least one vaccine dose, with nearly 17% being fully vaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,018 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has remained mostly constant around 3,227 per day, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

On Friday, 2,866 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, and state health officials reported 96 new deaths.

Cases and hospitalizations are far below their peaks in January.

