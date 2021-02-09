coronavirus

Texas Reports Most COVID-19 Deaths Since Mid-January

State health officials reported a spike in daily deaths from the new coronavirus Tuesday to a level not recorded since the middle of last month.

There were 301 deaths reported Tuesday from COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That was the most since Jan. 14 and brought the state's coronavirus death toll for the pandemic to 39,001.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas County 2 hours ago

Dallas County Adds 30 More COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday, Including 3 People Under 40

coronavirus vaccine 3 hours ago

Three North Texans Share Their Stories on What it Takes to Find a Vaccine

The state also reported 12,966 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the number of Texas cases to just over 2.5 million since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 322,999 are active.

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady at 9,401, department spokesman Chris Van Deusen said Tuesday.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us