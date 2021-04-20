coronavirus

Texas Reports Above-Average Number of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

NBC 5 News

Above-average numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported Tuesday in Texas, officials said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 4,375 new cases and 59 new deaths, above seven-day rolling averages computed by Johns Hopkins University researchers of less than 3,400 new cases and 55 deaths per day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Johns Hopkins University calculations, the Texas pandemic case total is at slightly more than 3.06 million and the state’s death toll is at 49,623.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

Denton County Man Recounts Mild COVID-19 Infection After Vaccine

COVID-19 13 hours ago

Weekend Report Delays Cited for Light Texas COVID-19 Totals

At least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to 35% of the state’s population as of Tuesday. Almost 23% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us