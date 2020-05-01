Texas Motor Speedway Hosting Graduation Ceremonies for Denton County Schools

The Texas Motor Speedway is hosting May graduation ceremonies for every high school in Denton County, district leaders announced Friday.

The school districts included are Aubrey ISD, Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Krum ISD, Lake Dallas ISD, Lewisville ISD, Little Elm ISD, Northwest ISD, Pilot Point ISD, Ponder ISD, Sanger ISD and Westlake Academy.

Individual schools in each district will announce dates and times for their ceremonies, according to Denton ISD's news release.

In keeping with the county's social distancing guidelines, ceremonies will be "hands-free" and graduates will wear masks in addition to their academic regalia while walking across a stage at the venue.

Ceremonies will be shown on the speedway's 12-story-tall screen.

Parents and family members who attend will be asked to remain in their vehicles to watch the ceremony live while parked in the TMS infield. Family members who are in high-risk categories for contracting COVID-19, or who are currently quarantined, are asked to remain at home and watch a livestream of the ceremony.

“We were glad to be able to provide some ideas to our area superintendents on how in-person graduation ceremonies can continue,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a prepared statement. “We know this is an important rite of passage for our Denton County seniors and their families.”