Texas Coronavirus Patient’s Release ‘Unacceptable’: Abbott Says

By Brian Roth

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a letter from state health officials to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demanding "course corrections" following the release of a quarantined person who tested positive for coronavirus.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday called the federal government's response to the coronavirus "unacceptable" after a Texas woman was released from quarantine before health officials learned she had tested positive for the virus.

"What happened in San Antonio and what the CDC did is completely unacceptable," Abbott said to reporters at the Governor's Mansion in Austin during a news conference on economic development.

"It appears to be a case of negligence with regard to how this person, who had the coronavirus, could leave TCID [Texas Center for Infectious Disease] and go back into the general population. I think they understand the magnitude of the error they made."

The patient had been released from isolation Saturday and later returned to quarantine after a lab test was "weakly positive," the CDC said Sunday. The CDC said the person had "some contact with others" after their release and that officials were working to trace "possible exposures" and notify them of the risk.

"Every possible action that can be taken is being undertaken to make sure her exposure to anybody in San Antonio is minimized," Abbott said.

Abbott says the state is asking for a delay in the release of quarantined patients who were scheduled to be sent home Monday and for changes in the CDC's testing protocol.

There are 11 patients being treated in Texas who have mild symptoms of coronavirus, Abbott said.

