Patient Released in San Antonio Later Tested Positive for Coronavirus: CDC

A patient who met the criteria to be released from quarantine in San Antonio later tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The person was under isolation for several weeks at a medical facility in San Antonio after returning from Wuhan, China on a U.S. State Department chartered flight, the CDC said.

The CDC's criteria for release from quarantine include the resolution of symptoms, two consecutive negative test results collected more than 24 hours apart. The patient met the criteria, but a third test came back "weakly positive" after the person was released, the CDC said.

The patient returned Sunday to the Texas Center for Infectious Disease for additional testing and monitoring.

The CDC said the person had "some contact with others" after their release and that officials were working to trace "possible exposures" and notify them of the risk.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called it "unacceptable" that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive test.

COVID-2019 (formerly Novel Coronavirus 2019) UPDATE:We are still waiting on additional information from the CDC, but... Posted by Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Sunday, March 1, 2020

"This incident is exactly why we have been asking for federal officials to accept the guidance of our local medical community," Nirenberg wrote in a Facebook post. "San Antonio Metro Health and other local officials continue to address the situation with the utmost professionalism and care. We will do everything within our power to ensure that the community is kept safe and the exposure risk remains low."

The CDC said it makes decisions on a "case-by-case" basis using the best available sciences at the time." It adding protecting patients and communities is its top priority.