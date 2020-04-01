Teachers Association Call for Texas Schools to Close for Rest of School Year

The Texas State Teachers Association on Wednesday demanded schools be closed for the rest of the school year, saying Gov. Greg Abbott's order to shutter them until May 4 isn't long enough.

At least seven states, including neighboring Oklahoma and New Mexico, have closed their school for the rest of the spring semester. Texas and the federal government have already waived this year's standardized testing requirements.

"Disease experts expect this pandemic to get worse, maybe much worse, in Texas before we see any relief,"said TSTA President Noel Candelaria said.