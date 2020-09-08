Tarrant County Reports 6 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 257 Additional Cases Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday and 257 additional cases, both confirmed and probable.

Of the newly reported cases, 221 are confirmed and 36 are probable. The county has not said whether any of the newly reported confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

To date, the county has reported 40,443 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,612 probable cases for a total of 43,055 cases. There have also been 582 coronavirus-related deaths in Tarrant County.

The deceased Tuesday include three women from Azle, one in her 90s and two in their 80s, a man from Azle in his 80s, a man from Grapevine in his 80s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting another 409 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 37,811.