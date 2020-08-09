Tarrant County Reports 422nd Death, 491 Cases of the Coronavirus

Tarrant County Public Health reported 491 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday along with the county's 422nd death.

The latest death is a Fort Worth resident. No additional details had been reported Sunday afternoon.

The new cases have increased the county's 7-day average to 687 cases; the 14-day average rose to 597 cases.

The county is also reporting 22,083 recoveries.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases this week at the request of the state health department. To date, the county has reported 32,177 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,683 probable cases for a total of 33,860 cases.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, data from the county health department indicates 490 are confirmed and one is probable.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

