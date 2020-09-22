Tarrant County Reports 302 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday Along With 3 More Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 302 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with three new deaths in Fort Worth and Arlington.

Of the 302 additional cases reported Tuesday, 274 are confirmed while the other 28 are probable cases. The county has not said whether any of the 274 confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county reported three deaths Tuesday, including a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Arlington in his 70s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 44,268 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,265 probable cases for a total of 47,533 cases.

The county is also reporting another 163 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 41,469. There are currently an estimated 5,428 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 248 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 5% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 22 COVID-19 patients occupied about 9% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.