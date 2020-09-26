coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 262 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Saturday

Tarrant County has a total of 49,159 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 653 deaths and an estimated 43,040 recoveries

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 262 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and eight deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 262 additional cases reported Saturday, 240 cases are confirmed while the other 22 are probable cases.

The health department also reported eight additional deaths Saturday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 653.

The deaths included three Fort Worth residents and one each from Arlington, Euless, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills and Saginaw. Additional details about the cases was not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 45,671 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,488 probable cases for a total of 49,159 cases.

The county is also reporting another 269 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 43,040.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

