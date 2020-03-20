Tarrant County Reports 10 More COVID-19 Cases Friday

Tarrant County public health officials confirm Friday 10 more people have been infected with COVID-19.

The total number of infected in Tarrant County now totals 29.

The new positive cases include four in Arlington, one in Euless, two in Fort Worth, one in Keller and two in Lakeside.

The origins of the infections were not disclosed.

"We are interviewing these patients, identifying places they've traveled to and reaching out to others who may have been exposed," said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health Director. "Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any other details."

Taneja's office also said two people in the county have recovered from the virus.

Tarrant County's confirmation of 10 new cases Friday was shared a couple of hours after 19 new cases were confirmed in Dallas County.

As of this writing, there are 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas; three people have died.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott