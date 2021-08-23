Tarrant County Health Giving COVID-19 Boosters for Immunocompromised North Texans

The Tarrant County Public Health Department says COVID-19 third-dose, booster vaccinations are now available at all TCPH vaccination clinics for immunocompromised North Texans.

Vaccinations can be administered as soon as 28 days after the second dose in either the Moderna or the now fully approved Pfizer vaccine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Immunocompromised Eligibility Requirements:

Are receiving cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiencies such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome;

Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection;

Have an active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.

Individuals with any of the above conditions should talk to their health care provider for guidance on if the booster is the best option for them.

The FDA announced on Aug. 18 that Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will be available to the broader public on Sept. 20, pending a data review and subsequent endorsement by both the FDA and an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People will be eligible for the third dose, booster eight months after their second dose.

People who have not been vaccinated can receive their initial COVID-19 vaccinations at the vaccination sites as well.

The third dose boosters are available at the following times and locations this week:

Lake Worth - Northwest Public Health Clinic

Monday to Friday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Road

Fort Worth - La Gran Plaza

Monday, Aug. 23 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4200 South Freeway

Fort Worth - Bagsby-Williams Health Center

Monday, Aug. 23 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

3212 Miller Avenue

Hurst - Hurst Fire Department

Tuesday, Aug. 24 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2100 Precinct Line Road

Fort Worth - Sundance Square Pavilion

Friday, Aug. 27 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Near the intersection of 4th and Main streets