Tarrant County College Delivers Courses Online

tarrant county college
NBC 5 News

Tarrant County College closed its campuses effective at 5 p.m. Friday and moved to deliver courses online amid the COVID-19 concerns.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Tarrant County College courses will be delivered online.

The school said "a minimum number of technical programs will require adjustment in delivery to address student health and safety based on the most recent CDC guidelines."

Campuses will only be accessible to the few students associated with those technical programs and limited staff.

