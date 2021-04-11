State Reports More Than 1,700 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths

State health officials reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Sunday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,725 new cases Sunday, plus 47 previously unreported cases. Of the 3 million-plus cases for the pandemic in Texas, an estimated 65,106 are active.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Johns Hopkins University data show an average of 3,362 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. Per capita rates of new cases being reported show 29 of the top 30 are in West Texas counties.

Meantime, 31.5% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 19% have been fully vaccinated.