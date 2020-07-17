Some NTX School Districts Delay Return to Classroom in Favor of Online Learning, See a List Here

Texas is giving public schools permission to keep campuses closed for more than 5 million students well into the fall as the state scrambles to contain one of the largest resurgences of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The changes announced by the Texas Education Agency July 17 come the same day Texas set another single-day record for virus deaths with 174 and reported another 10,256 confirmed new cases.

Under the new guidelines, Texas schools could hold online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year. That potentially pushes a return to campus in some cities until November.

The table below shows more than 100 North Texas school districts and when they currently plan to begin classes online and in the classroom. In many cases, that's the same day, but some districts are opting to begin the year with online instruction only before opening the classroom to students.

We expect some of the schedules to change over the next two weeks, so check back and refresh this page for the latest update.