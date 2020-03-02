SMU Recalls Students, Staff From Study Abroad Programs Due to Coronavirus

SMU is suspending international travel and calling back students, faculty and staff from study abroad programs in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the university says.

The university asked those who return from other countries to isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days before they return to campus.

SMU has also canceled all summer study abroad programs and said it would not authorize university-related international travel in the immediate future.

The call back from SMU is in response to guidelines issued March 1 by the Centers for Disease Control, which were echoed by Dallas County Health and Human Services, requesting universities consider the measures given the spread of coronavirus.

SMU said anyone who disregards the travel reccomendations should understand they do so "at their own risk and may face difficulties in return travel to the U.S." and potentially restricted access to the SMU campus.

TCU has not recalled all of its personnel abroad, however on Jan. 29 it suspended programs in China through August and is now asking students traveling in Italy to return to the United States.

NBC 5 has reached out to other universities across North Texas for their efforts to protect students and faculty against coronavirus.