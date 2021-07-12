coronavirus

Rural Texas Hospitals to Receive More Than $29M to Help COVID-19 Response Efforts

Funding came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the White House said

NBC 5 News

Small rural hospitals in Texas will receive more than $29 million for COVID-19 testing and mitigation, the White House announced Monday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 115 small rural hospitals in Texas with $29,713,240 through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Eligible rural hospitals include hospitals with 49 available beds or less, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration website.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas 3 hours ago

Monday Is Deadline for Full COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Before School

covid-19 vaccine 16 hours ago

Women Could Be the Key to Boosting COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

Hospitals will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand testing for residents and "tailor mitigation efforts," the Biden administration said in the press release Monday.

"The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "Today's funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts."

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicWhite HouseU.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesRural Texas Hospitals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us