Small rural hospitals in Texas will receive more than $29 million for COVID-19 testing and mitigation, the White House announced Monday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 115 small rural hospitals in Texas with $29,713,240 through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program.

Eligible rural hospitals include hospitals with 49 available beds or less, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration website.

Hospitals will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand testing for residents and "tailor mitigation efforts," the Biden administration said in the press release Monday.

"The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "Today's funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts."