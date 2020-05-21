coronavirus

Richardson’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration Canceled Due to COVID-19

The event cannot be safely held or modified with necessary measured to prevent the spread of COVID-19

City of RIchardson

The City of Richardson has announced that the annual Family Fourth of July Celebration at Breckinridge Park will not be held this year.

According to the City of Richardson, the cancellation was necessary because large gatherings are still prohibited and the event cannot be safely held or modified to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Further information about the City of Richardson's special events can be found on the Parks and Recreation Department’s social media feeds or at www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation.

