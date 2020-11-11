Record Highs in Cases, COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Denton County; State Adds 428 Cases in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reports a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Wednesday; meanwhile, the state health department adds 428 more cases of the virus in Collin County.

“Today, we are reporting both record highs in new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Denton County Public Health Director. “We need community members to fully recommit to mask wearing, physical distancing, and making safe decisions to slow the spread within our county. If we want to protect our families, friends, and neighbors, we need to make the right decisions to protect each other now.”

Of the latest 294 cases being reported in Denton County, 176 are active while the remaining 118 cases have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 18,892 with 15,194 estimated recoveries and 3,556 estimated active cases.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Nov. 13 at the North Central Texas College Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 428 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 20,888.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 19,015 estimated recoveries through Wednesday and 201 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

No new deaths were announced in either Collin County or Denton County on Wednesday.