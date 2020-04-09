Mineral Wells

Palo Pinto Man Dies From COVID-19

Palo PInto County Resident Death
Mineral Wells Index

The Mineral Wells Index reported that a man from Mineral Wells died from complications from COVID-19 at a Tarrant County hospital.

It has been reported that Steve Richards was the first person to die from Palo Pinto county. His positive test confirmation came from Tarrant County according to The Mineral Wells Index.

The Mineral Wells Index reports Richards served on the staff of First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells for nearly 29 years. He was the church's building maintenance supervisor.

To see more of this story from The Mineral Wells Index, click here.

This article tagged under:

Mineral Wellscoronavirus pandemicpalo pinto
