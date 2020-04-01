North Texas Food Bank to Distribute Free Food at Fair Park

The North Texas Food Bank will distribute free food at Fair Park on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in order to provide aid to south Dallas residents.

The pick-up location will be in lots 5A and 6A, located inside Fair Park between Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and Second Avenue. According to representatives from Fair Park First, participants should enter through Gate 5 at the intersection of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

NTFB is working in conjunction with Fair Park First, Spectra, and In the City for Good.

“While COVID-19 has affected us all, it’s great that we’re able to host an event that benefits our immediate neighbors in south Dallas,” Spectra’s Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park, said. “We’re thankful for this opportunity to give back to our community and help where we can.”

Safety precautions have been established to limit any physical interaction with volunteers, and Dallas police will be onsite to assist with traffic flow.

According to representatives from Fair Park First, individuals are encouraged to use the drive-thru service, and though it is focused on south Dallas residents, the service is available to community members throughout Dallas County.

Fair Park First encourages participants to stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will load a box of food staples into the trunk and securely close it.

“We are proud to partner with organizations like the North Texas Food Bank to meet rising needs for essential resources in our surrounding community during this crisis,” Brian Luallen, Executive Director of Fair Park First, said.