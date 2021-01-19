North Texans Pause to Remember Lives Lost to COVID-19

Throughout the country, communities paused Tuesday night to remember those lost to COVID-19. In Dallas, several people gathered at Turtle Creek Park to honor their loved ones. The service was organized by Kaitlyn Urenda-Culpepper, who joined the organization 'Marked By COVID-19' in its efforts to bring awareness to the pandemic’s far-reaching impact.

Urenda-Culpepper keeps a thread of text messages she shared with her mother. Those messages are among the last heart-wrenching conversations they had.

“I was begging my mom to hold on,” said Urenda-Culpepper. “That I needed her to beat this. That I needed her to fight this because I needed her to watch my daughter, her granddaughter grow up and get married and graduate.”

Days later, her mother, Genevieve Martinez, was placed on a ventilator. Shortly after that, she was gone. Martinez became one of more than 400,000 people nationwide who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“When you magnify that and you start multiplying it out and let’s just say each person has three or four family members, we’re at 30 million people who have been affected by COVID,” said Urenda-Culpepper.

It’s why she decided to bring people together at Turtle Creek Park – to join the national group of others across the country grieving a loss. Each person had a story. Dallas County residents Don Timm and Liv Smith said a day of remembrance helps the healing process. They’d lost their friend Joe Bielecki last week to COVID.

“So many of us don’t get to have burial services and funeral services because you can’t gather so I think you need that outlet and the way to express your sadness for your lost loved one,” said Smith

Throughout North Texas, flowers, bells and lights served as a somber reminder that so many did not make it through the year. Urenda-Culpepper wants an official national COVID-19 day of remembrance. For now, she’s doing her part to make sure her mother and others are not forgotten.

“Nobody signed up for COVID. Nobody signed up to do this,” she said. “It’s enough and we need to be recognized.”

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.