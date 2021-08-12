On Thursday, the DFW Hospital Council announced that there are no available pediatric ICU beds in North Texas.

There are currently 73 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized in the trauma service area E.

That is the highest level of pediatric COVID-19 patients ever treated.

Trauma service area E includes all the hospitals in 19 counties, including: Cooke, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise counties.

On top of the COVID-19 surge, children’s hospitals are treating an unusual number of RSV patients for the summer season. The overall percent occupancy of all inpatient pediatric patients to bed capacity is currently running 94.55%.

There are currently 2,690 COVID-19 adult patients in TSA-E hospitals. That's an increase of 178 from 2,512 on Wednesday. This represents 18% of bed capacity and 42.17% of adult ICU patients. Well over a third of adult ICU patients in TSA-E currently have COVID-19.

The COVID-19 cases breakdown by county like this: Tarrant 919, Dallas 786, Collin 330, Denton 165, Hunt 53, Grayson 98, Ellis 71 and Rockwall 87.

The DFW Hospital Council says the majority of the patients are not vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have increased approximately five times over the past 30 days.

There are currently 75 available adult staffed ICU beds in TSA-E with 23 in Dallas County, 21 in Tarrant, 16 in Collin, 10 in Denton, three in Wise, one in Erath and one in Kaufman.

The Hospital Council says as of Thursday, 343 COVID-19 adults are on ventilators.