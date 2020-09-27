coronavirus

Newly Reported Texas Virus Cases Total 1,292, State Adds 37 Deaths

There were 1,292 newly reported coronavirus cases in Texas on Sunday and 37 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 735,132 coronavirus cases and 15,522 deaths, up from 733,438 and 15,485 deaths recorded as of Saturday. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department also reported 67,234 active cases of the virus and that 652,376 have recovered while 3,217 people were hospitalized.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Families Say COVID-19 Deaths Are More Than Just a Number

Tarrant County 8 hours ago

Tarrant County Reports 170 COVID-19 Cases Sunday

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us