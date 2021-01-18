More Vaccines on the Way to Fair Park Mega Site in Dallas

Frustration continued Monday around Dallas County’s COVID-19 vaccination mega-site.

Dallas County resident Giovanni Valderas lives in a largely immigrant community and said many of his neighbors have no idea what to do when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think when it comes down to vaccinations, just mass confusion,” Valderas said. “And that, on top of the immigrant community, which I’m a part of and I’ve grown up in, there’s been really a large lack of outreach to really target that area.”

He said some are even worried about missing work to get vaccinated. Many questioned why Dallas’ Fair Park vaccination mega-site shut down on MLK Day when many of its target residents would’ve been off work.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it comes down to supply.

“We only have 6,000 vaccines left for the whole week. We’ll probably run out Friday or Saturday of next week, so we gave our people the day off,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the site will receive 9,000 news vials next week. Valderas, who already lost a father figure to the virus, said he was concerned people in his community won’t get one.

“One of them whose mother is not tech-savvy at all, her son registered her over the internet, and they submitted the information and there’s no confirmation, there’s nothing,” he said.

Jenkins said 300,000 people have signed up, and the county is focusing on people at the highest end of the vulnerability spectrum. He said a notification system is in the works to let people know when to return for the second dose.

Jenkins said he didn't know yet how many of those the county will receive, but he’s confident there will be enough.

“Even if we have a situation where we’re a little short on that week, we just won’t see as many new patients, but we’ll make sure to get everybody their second dose,” Jenkins said.

He also said outreach efforts are in the works to continue reaching those in marginalized communities. Valderas said he wants to see a more consistent effort.

“We have to have more than good intentions to reach the brown and Black communities,” Valderas said.