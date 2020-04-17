Louis Vuitton Factory in Johnson County to Produce Cloth Masks

French fashion house Louis Vuitton will re-purpose its American workshops to produce non-surgical cloth face masks to help fight COVID-19 in the United States.

Artisans at the workshop in Johnson County will join those in California and New Jersey to begin producing cotton cloth masks. “Collectively when the workshops are at efficiency, these artisans will create hundreds of thousands of masks,” the company said in a news release.

According to the release, the face masks in production are made of cotton cloth with the ability to be re-used, washed and adjusted to better fit a variety of users. Keeping up with social distancing and workplace guidelines specified by the CDC, each workshop will ensure safe and healthy working conditions for all artisans.

Masks will be donated and distributed in states currently most heavily impacted by COVID-19 and Louis Vuitton will partner with local organizations in each state leading the COVID-19 response effort.

Louis Vuitton’s American workshops join the fashion house’s French workshops which have recently re-opened to support the production of non-surgical face masks for donation to health care workers and nursing homes in France. These efforts echo those already put in place by LVMH and many of its Houses in the global fight against COVID-19.