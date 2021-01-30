Long Lines, Appointment Loophole Plague Vaccination Process at Dallas' Convention Center

A loophole that allows people to register off other people's COVID-19 vaccine appointment link led to long lines and frustration outside Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday, as many were turned away without a valid appointment.

City officials said they expected to administer around 2,300 vaccines to people on Saturday as the city works to vaccinate people off the Dallas County waitlist.

Several people said they waited up to six hours in line only to be turned away once they reached the entrance to the convention center.

Kathy Vickers said she and her mother were turned away after they were told their appointment was not valid.

Problems with people receiving an appointment link and then forwarding it to friends and family have plagued Dallas County, and now the city of Dallas', vaccination process.

Vickers said she did not realize she had done something wrong.

"Even though I filled out a form and had an email saying I was good to go, I had everything they asked for and still they said we weren't in the system and turned me away," Vickers said. "They put a big fat zero on my window up here."

City spokesperson Roxana Rubio said 30% of those that arrived at the drive-thru facility on Saturday were turned away either because they had registered off a forwarded link, found the link in another way rather than direct communication from the city, or did not meet eligibility criteria to be vaccinated.

Rubio stressed once people register on the Dallas County waitlist, they would be notified directly by the city if they have an appointment to get a vaccine.

If they secure an appointment any other way, they will be not be allowed to receive a vaccine.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Rubio said a small number of people with valid appointments were turned away late Saturday evening after the city ran out of vaccines. A final number on the people affected would not be available until Sunday, she said.

The city said those people with valid appointments who were turned away would be contacted to receive a priority appointment with the next allocation.

Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday Janice Wagner waited outside the center in her vehicle not knowing if she would make it inside for a vaccine.

I don't know how much longer we're going to be here," Wagner said. "This is very confusing."

Martha Pickett shared photos from the beginning of her journey around 1:30 p.m. until she finally received a vaccine at 7 p.m. She said the lack of information outside the center was frustrating.

She encouraged anyone with an appointment at the convention center to fill up their vehicle with a full tank of gas.

Pickett said once inside the facility, the vaccination process moved smoothly and praised the efforts of first responders helping vaccinate people.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.