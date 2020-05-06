grocery stores

Kroger Grocery Stores Limiting Meat Purchases

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: The Kroger Co. corporate headquarters is seen July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kroger's CEO says the company is working with meat suppliers to bring in what it can so stores should have at least one or two options between beef, chicken or pork.

COVID-19 cases are affecting meatpacking plants and it's creating lower inventories in stores.

