Kroger Grocery Stores Limiting Meat Purchases

Kroger's CEO says the company is working with meat suppliers to bring in what it can so stores should have at least one or two options between beef, chicken or pork.

COVID-19 cases are affecting meatpacking plants and it's creating lower inventories in stores.

The CEO of Kroger says the company is working with meat suppliers to bring in what it can.

Stores should have at least one or two options, between beef, chicken or pork.

Kroger is one of several grocery chains with a temporary limit on fresh meat purchases.

Stores are limiting customers to no more than two meat products.