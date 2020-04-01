Here’s Where to Find Coronavirus Testing Sites in the DFW Area

As the number of COVID-19 cases in North Texas continues to rise, hospitals, clinics, and other organizations are giving individuals the opportunity to get tested for the virus at drive-thru locations in the DFW area.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, locations may use different screening criteria to determine an individual's eligibility to be tested. People looking to be tested should contact the drive-thru provider to find out if they are able to be tested.

The locations of drive-thru screening locations are:

Dallas County Public Health

American Airlines Center - Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas

Ellis Davis Field House - 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas

More information is available on the Dallas County Health & Human Services Website

Parkland Health and Hospital System

5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas

Testing is available by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the necessary medical criteria. Unscheduled, drop-in appointments are not available at this time.

Parkland patients can contact the COVID-19 Patient Line at 214-590-8060.

Additional information is available on the Parkland Hospital Website

Neighborhood Medical Center Clinic

5917 Belt Line Road, Dallas

More information is available on the Neighborhood Medical Center Website

MD Medical Group

MD Family Clinic, Bruton Location - 9709 Bruton Road, Dallas, TX 75217

MD Family Clinic, Marsh Location - 9991 Marsh Lane, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75220

MD Kids Pediatrics, Saner Location - 3201 West Saner Avenue, Dallas, TX 75233

Clinicas Mi Doctor, Seminary Location - 4200 South Freeway, Suite 106, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Clinicas Mi Doctor, Lewisville Location - 701 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX 75067

MD Family Clinic, Irving Heights Location - 1111 South Irving Heights Drive, Irving, TX 75060

MD Kids Pediatrics, West Plano Location - 7800 Preston Road, Suite 300 Plano, TX 75024

According to the MD Medical Group, appointments are required for COVID-19 testing in order to ease traffic and wait times. Same-day appointments can be made by calling or texting 1-888-776-5252.

Additional information is available on the MD Medical Group Website

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott