Texas Governor Greg Abbott will give an update Thursday on his "Save Our Seniors" program.

Abbott announced the initiative at a news conference in Corpus Christi last month, saying that more than 1,100 National Guard troops will be deployed to help communities identify homebound seniors and vaccinate them against the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Abbott will be in McAllen on Thursday to offer an update on the program. That live press conference will be streamed at the top of this page.