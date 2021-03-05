Gov. Abbott Blames Immigrants for Spreading COVID in Rhetoric that Advocates Dismiss as Xenophobic

Gov. Greg Abbott continued blasting President Joe Biden on Thursday, accusing the administration of "recklessly releasing hundreds" of COVID-positive undocumented immigrants into the country, after Biden condemned Abbott's decision to reopen Texas as "Neanderthal."

Facing criticism for ending Texas' mask mandate, Abbott took to Twitter, talk radio and cable news to blame immigrants for the spread of COVID-19 in the state. On CNBC News, he said Biden's administration was "importing COVID."

"The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities," Abbott said in a tweet Thursday. "The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID."

