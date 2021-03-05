Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott Blames Immigrants for Spreading COVID in Rhetoric that Advocates Dismiss as Xenophobic

Despite reports of immigrants testing positive, support groups at the border are helping asylum-seekers isolate amid the pandemic.

By Elizabeth Thompson, Dallas Morning News and Alfredo Corchado, Dallas Morning News

Picture of President Joe Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott continued blasting President Joe Biden on Thursday, accusing the administration of "recklessly releasing hundreds" of COVID-positive undocumented immigrants into the country, after Biden condemned Abbott's decision to reopen Texas as "Neanderthal."

Facing criticism for ending Texas' mask mandate, Abbott took to Twitter, talk radio and cable news to blame immigrants for the spread of COVID-19 in the state. On CNBC News, he said Biden's administration was "importing COVID."

"The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities," Abbott said in a tweet Thursday. "The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID."

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

