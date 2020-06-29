Garland

Garland ISD Places Summer Strength and Conditioning Programs on Hold Amid Spread of COVID-19

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of athletes and coaches, the district said

By Hannah Jones

Garland ISD has announced that it will place summer strength and conditioning programs at all district high schools on hold until July 13.

According to the school district, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of athletes and coaches in light of the spread of COVID-19.

Garland ISD is finalizing plans to reopening the school and awaiting final guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, the school district said.

The school district said it continues to make the safety of students and staff its top priority, and it will continue to keep families informed.

