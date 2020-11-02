Frisco's Free COVID-19 Testing Site Moves to New Site

The free COVID-19 drive-thru saliva testing site in Frisco moves to a new location beginning Monday.

Drive-thru testing, which is open to all North Texans regardless of county or city residency, will run between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the Red Corolla lot at Toyota Stadium. Testing will no longer be conducted at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Anyone interested in getting a free COVID-19 test is required to register for an appointment at Texas.curativeinc.com.

The saliva tests take less than 10 minutes to self-administer. Results will be received within 48 - 96 hours.

The Curative Korva lab reports its test has an 89-percent accuracy rate. 'Positive' tests will be reported to county health departments. The free test is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

ONLINE: Click here to register for a COVID-19 testing slot.