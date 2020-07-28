Free COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site in Ellis County

A free COVID-19 testing site will open to the public in Ellis County on Wednesday, July 29.

The drive-thru testing site will be located at the First Baptist Church at 450 E-US 287 in Waxahachie, Texas.

The testing site has been contracted by the Texas Department of State Health Services and will administer 300 COVID-19 tests every day. Test result are expected to be returned in two to four days.

The testing site will anyone who schedules an appointment, regardless if they have symptoms or not, however, officials ask everyone to use discretion to be sure tests are distributed appropriately as needed.

The testing site will be open Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The site is scheduled to be open until August 12.

Residents can schedule a time to get tested at www.gogettested.com